CHARLESTON, WV (WV MetroNews) — The federal Mine Safety and Health Administration says a Lincoln County miner who was killed because of an accident died as a result of a rock that fell between roof bolts.

Dennis Fillinger, 62, of Harts, was seriously injured during a rock fall accident Feb. 23 at the CK Mine No. 5 near Williamson in Mingo County.

Fillinger, a section foreman for CK Coal Corporation, died last week as a result of the injuries.

Click here to read more.

Comments

comments