Richwood Mayor Bob Henry Baber says he was asked to resign

CHARLESTON, WV (BY: BRAD MCELHINNY, WV METRONEWS) — Richwood Mayor Bob Henry Baber, who has been guiding his town’s efforts to rally from catastrophic flooding while also fighting a school consolidation proposal, says Council has asked him to resign.

Baber, whose term as mayor began just days after the 2016 flooding, said he declined to resign. In the meantime, he said he has been placed on administrative leave.

In a Facebook post and then in a followup telephone interview, Baber said Council members asked him to account for purchases on the state-issued spending card he was issued as mayor.

Photo Courtesy: WV METRONEWS

