Grand Opening of Greenbrier County VA Clinic

The ribbon was cut for the new, long-awaited Greenbrier VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic.

Local and state leaders joined members of the community to celebrate the special re-opening in Ronceverte.

“The veterans are here. This is their community. They want to get their care here in their community with the department of veterans affairs. I’m just so proud to be able to give them the care that they really, truly have learned in their lives,” said Stacy Vasquez, the Director of the new clinic.

All the speakers at the event had one common message: the veterans from our state have given their all for the defense of this country.

West Virginia has more veterans per-capita than any other state in the United States.

Senator Joe Manchin was a big part of this opening and said, “To be able to say, ‘Here. We have done this for the honor that we have for the people that have served’. But basically the services and the quality they need. I think it speaks volumes for West Virginia.”

Three years ago, the Veteran’s Outpatient Clinic in Maxwelton was permanently shut down. So now, after years with a temporary CBOC, veterans will have permanent access to outpatient services.

Immediately following the ceremony, the doors at the Greenbrier County Clinic were open for the first time.

One veteran who is a very active volunteer at the local VA clinics, tells us how he was able to help with this reopening.

“So many of them come complaining about not having a place, and I said well, I’ll tell you what we’ll do… we’ll start a petition. When they complained, I made them sign it. And now, I have people coming in saying, ‘thank you for making us sign it’, and I say that all it takes, instead of complaining, is to work together for a goal for the veterans. Especially for their spouses that lost their veterans, and the POWs,” said Jackson Gad.

This new CBOC will serve close to 2,000 veterans in the region.

“We are going to be able to take care of our veterans the way that they should be taken care of,” added Senator Joe Manchin.

