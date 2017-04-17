Rhodell residents to vote on dissolution in June

RHODELL, WV (THE STATE JOURNAL) — Residents in Rhodell will vote in June during a special election whether to have their small Raleigh County town dissolved to an unincorporated status.

According to Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver, the scheduled election comes after the appointment of a new mayor and council members specifically for voting and sending a petition to the county to hold the election.

Tolliver said there are 128 registered voters and the town needed at least 25 percent of the registered voters in Rhodell to request to have the town’s charter dissolved. In other words, the town will go from “incorporated” to “unincorporated.”

