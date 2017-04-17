WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch Local News Rhodell residents to vote on dissolution in June
Local NewsTop Stories

Rhodell residents to vote on dissolution in June

Scott PickeyBy Apr 17, 2017, 11:08 am

1
0

RHODELL, WV (THE STATE JOURNAL) — Residents in Rhodell will vote in June during a special election whether to have their small Raleigh County town dissolved to an unincorporated status.

According to Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver, the scheduled election comes after the appointment of a new mayor and council members specifically for voting and sending a petition to the county to hold the election.

Tolliver said there are 128 registered voters and the town needed at least 25 percent of the registered voters in Rhodell to request to have the town’s charter dissolved. In other words, the town will go from “incorporated” to “unincorporated.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

Comments

comments

Scott Pickey

Related articles

UPDATE: Names Released of Four killed in fiery crash on Interstate 77 Thursday evening

Marshall hosting suicide prevention event

Capito encouraged by Energy Secretary’s electric grid study

Overcoming Opioids: The quest for less addictive drugs

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives