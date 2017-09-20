‘Researcher’ says the world will end Saturday

(ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION) – If you have plans for Saturday, you might want to change them. Well, if you believe a new claim that says the world is going to end Sept. 23, that is.
Christian publication Unsealed foretells the rapture in a four-minute YouTube video called “September 23, 2017: You Need to See This.”
“Jesus lived for 33 years. The name Elohim, which is the name of God to the Jews, was mentioned 33 times (in the Bible),” Meade told The Washington Post. “It’s a very biblically significant, numerologically significant number. I’m talking astronomy. I’m talking the Bible . . . and merging the two.”
Ed Stetzer, a pastor and executive director of Wheaton College’s Billy Graham Center, takes issue with Meade and his claims.
Read an in-depth look at how Meade came up with this doomsday date and why Stetzer disagrees with him on myajc.com