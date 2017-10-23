Representative Jenkins Introduces Fentanyl and Heroin Task Force Act

Advertisement



Representative Evan Jenkins, along with Representative Katherine Clark, introduced new legislation today in Congress that aims at fighting the drug epidemic in West Virginia – and throughout the whole country.

Congressman Jenkins says the “Fentanyl and Heroin Task Force Act” will improve federal agencies’ responses and coordination to address the drug epidemic.

Many West Virginians can relate with this addiction, and now Representative Jenkins is joining other U.S. Representatives to take further action to help those who are addicted.

“This coordination brings together a number of federal agencies: Customs of border protection, the DEA, the FBI, Homeland Security, IRS, the National Drug Control Policy office, and others, in a coordinated fashion to do a number of things. So this task force, again, is a first of its kind. It is with a laser focus on the Fentanyl and Heroin crisis. I’m proud that this is a bipartisan effort with Congresswoman Katherine Clark out of Massachusetts,” said Representative Jenkins.

This bill has been named HR4090.

Related

Comments

comments