Rep. Steve Scalise, 2 Capitol police officers shot at a charity baseball practice

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, and others, were shot on Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice, congressional officials say.

11:23 a.m.

A government official says the suspect in the Virginia shooting that injured Rep. Steve Scalise and several others has been identified as an Illinois man named James. T. Hodgkinson. The official was not authorized to discuss an investigation by name and spoke on condition of anonymity. The FBI and local law enforcement officials say they haven’t identified a motive.

President Donald Trump will make a statement about the shooting of a top House Republican. The White House said Trump will make a statement from the Diplomatic Room in the White House at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

10:18 a.m.

A law enforcement official says the shooting in Virginia that injured Rep. Steve Scalise and several others is being investigated as a criminal act rather than an act of terrorism.

The official, who was not authorized to speak by name and spoke on condition of anonymity, also says the FBI is taking over the investigation, which is standard protocol in attacks involving federal officials such as a congressman.

A news conference has been scheduled by law enforcement for later in the morning.

___

10:07 a.m.

Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley of New York says the House sergeant at arms will be briefing lawmakers on Capitol Hill at 11 a.m. following the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

Crowley says the briefing is for members of the House.

He wasn’t sure if senators were also being briefed.

The sergeant at arms is an officer of the House of Representatives with responsibilities for law enforcement, protocol and administration.

___

10:05 a.am.

The House has sharply curtailed its business after one of its senior Republican members, Rep. Steve Scalise, and several other people were shot during a congressional baseball practice in Virginia.

A message from the GOP leadership says no votes are expected in the House Wednesday.

Members also won’t be allowed to make short speeches during what’s known as the morning hour. The House was scheduled to convene at 10 a.m. and then recess immediately.

___

10:03 a.m.

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., says he was in the members-only House gym early Wednesday morning when House Speaker Paul Ryan was informed of the shooting in Virginia.

Carter says, “At about 7:15 a couple of security officers came in, which is very unusual because we only have members in there. And they went over and talked to the Speaker. And, you know, the look on his face was disturbing.”

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a congressional staffer and Capitol Police officers were shot during a congressional baseball practice.

___

9:50 a.m.

The office of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise confirms that he has been shot in the hip and is undergoing surgery.

The Louisiana Republicans is in stable condition at a Washington hospital.

The statement says that before the surgery Scalise was “in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone.”

He praised the efforts of U.S. Capitol Police and other first responders. Scalise was shot in Alexandria, Virginia as congressional Republicans practiced for the annual congressional baseball game.

___

9:50 a.m.

The police chief in Alexandria, Virginia, has confirmed that five people were taken to hospitals after a gunman opened fire during a congressional baseball practice.

Michael L. Brown wouldn’t identify them or give their conditions. He said Capitol Police were on the scene and returned fire.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among those shot during the baseball practice in suburban Washington on Wednesday morning.

The police chief said nothing to shed light on the motive for the shooting. He said the FBI has joined the investigation.

9:41 a.m.

US Capitol Police say they have ‘robust police presence’ around the Capitol, but the building is still open after the shooting in Virginia.

Rep. Steve Scalise, a number of aides and Capitol Police officers were shot during a congressional baseball practice.

In a statement, the Capitol Police say, “Out of an abundance of caution, the USCP has deployed a robust police presence throughout the Capitol Complex.”

The statement does not mention any of the victims by name. The statement says, “The incident involved a member of Congress and USCP personnel.”

The Capitol Police say they are “investigating a shooting that occurred off Capitol Grounds.”

9:30 a.m.

Texas Rep. Roger Williams says a member of his staff was shot at the baseball practice in Virginia where Rep. Steve Scalise was wounded.

In a statement Wednesday, Williams said that at about 7 a.m. this morning, a gunman arrived at the practice and opened fire.

Williams said he was not shot but that a member of his staff was and is receiving medical attention.

Williams said the gunman has been detained.

Williams, who is one of the coaches, said the Republican baseball team holds its practice every morning at 6:30 a.m. at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Virginia.

___

9:20 a.m.

Sen. Jeff Flake says the gunman in the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise had “a rifle of some sort” and “a lot of ammo.”

Flake says Scalise was playing second base at a congressional baseball practice when he was shot by a man standing off the third-base side of the field.

He says Scalise dragged himself into the outfield to get farther away from the shooting. Several other people were wounded, including a congressional staff member and law enforcement personnel.

___

8:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump says that Rep. Steve Scalise was “badly injured” in a shooting at a congressional baseball game but says he will “fully recover.”

The president tweeted Wednesday, “Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover.” He adds, “Our thoughts and prayers are with him.”

Scalise, who is the majority whip, and a number of aides and Capitol Police officers were shot Wednesday morning.

Alexandria police say the suspect is in custody.

___

8:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he and the vice president are “deeply saddened” by news of a shooting “tragedy” at a congressional baseball game.

The president said in a statement Wednesday that “the Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely.”

Rep. Steve Scalise and a number of aides and Capitol Police officers were shot.

Alexandria police say the suspect is in custody. Trump says, “We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.”

___

8:15 a.m.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice, congressional officials say.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers.

——-

Police are advising people to stay away from the area. All Alexandria schools are currently on lock-in due to the shooting. This story will continue being updated.

