Rep. Jenkins Join President Trump for Highway Announcement

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) joined President Trump on Friday for an announcement on new initiatives to speed up highway construction across our nation.

“Investing in infrastructure isn’t just about building roads, it’s about getting our country moving again. Highways connect communities, keep drivers safer, and open up new business opportunities. I appreciated President Trump’s offer to join him today for this important announcement and know his vision and leadership will produce results. As go the roads, so go the jobs – and we need more of both in West Virginia,” Rep. Jenkins said.

At the event Friday, President Trump announced his plans to cut through permitting red tape to speed up construction of roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects.

“State and local leaders will have more power to decide which projects get built, when they start and how they are funded,” the president said.

President Trump said he will set up a council to help project managers navigate the permitting process and speed up approvals. Any federal agency that consistently delays projects by missing deadlines will face tough new penalties, he said.

“It took only four years to build the Golden Gate Bridge and five years to build the Hoover Dam – but today it can take 10 years just to get the approvals and permits needed to build a major infrastructure project,” the president said.

The event was held at the U.S. Department of Transportation headquarters in Washington.

