Rep. Jenkins Announces Grants For New Police Vehicles

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) announced today that the Bluefield Police Department and the Summers County Sheriff’s Office have received federal grants to buy new vehicles.

The Bluefield Police Department will receive $50,000 to buy six new vehicles, thanks to a grant from the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Rural Development grant program.

The Summers County Sheriff’s Office will receive $24,500 to help finance the purchase of new vehicles, thanks to a grant from the same program. The department’s vehicles have outlasted their expected lifespan and need frequent repairs.

“Funding cuts and the ongoing opioid epidemic have put new pressures on our police and sheriff’s departments. Thanks to these grants, the Bluefield Police Department and the Summers County Sheriff’s Office will be able to buy new vehicles and continue to serve their communities. I thank all of our officers for their commitment to our communities and congratulate these departments on these grants,” Rep. Jenkins said.

