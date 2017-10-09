Rep. Evan Jenkins Visits Brian’s Safehouse

Advertisement



For U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins, he says it goes way beyond politics.

“We have all been impacted by the disease of addiction. I’ve lost a family member. So many people know somebody they go to church with or go to school with. This is personal to us as West Virginians,” said Representative Jenkins.

Now, he says that battle has motivated him to try and save a life. Jenkins visited Brian’s Safehouse, a faith-based place where men can recover from their addiction. He spoke to residents there and shared with the staff some legislative solutions for the states terrible opioid crisis.

“There’s lots of different models of care. Part of this, is myself being educated about the different approaches. What works? What doesn’t? We are trying to use those federal resources and state resources to invest in programs that work,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins also asked residents what message they would like to send to policy makers. One resident who’s addiction took a turn for the worse, says he would like policy makers to know that not all addicts are bad.

“I do physical therapy and I’m in the field with a lot of professionals. So it’s hard when you tell them what you’ve done, and there’s a lot of things that come with being an addict. If they could just recognize that not every addict is a bad person,” said James Gwinn, a current resident at Brian’s Safehouse.

Related

Comments

comments