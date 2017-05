The Education Alliance’s Remake Learning Days will return to West Virginia with more than 30 events between May 15-26th

Remake Learning Days are twelve days of interactive, hands-on, technology-infused, and engaging experiences in communities across West Virginia, and Southwestern Pennsylvania.

Last year, more than 30,000 people attended 270 events. This year, Remake Learning Days will include over 350 events. For more information, go to remakelearningdays.org

