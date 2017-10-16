Regional Cross Country Meet

Advertisement



Cross Country Regionals are this Thursday and Woodrow Wilson High School is hosting the meet for the first time.

Regionals are very important to all teams invited because this is the path to the State Finals.

Coach George Barbera is expecting big things from his team.

“Well the kids keep improving so I can see that they could all have their best race out of the season, and that’s kind of what I am expecting. It’s the way it has been over the last couple of weeks and if that’s the case then we will be very successful.”

The improvement Coach Barbera has seen from the team comes from their dedication to the sport which can be seen in their workouts.

“Sunday we usually do a long run which is anywhere from 10 to 13 miles. Monday is an easy run, which is usually half of that, Tuesday is a workout, Wednesday is an easy run, Thursday is an easy run, Friday might be a break, and Saturday we race” explained Junior Team Member Chris Barbera.

Having three of the top 10 male runners in the state on your team does help to push everyone to be better.

“It makes me want to be up there with them too,” said Junior Team Member Madalyn Childs.

Their dedication goes beyond the Cross Country Course though.

“Study and running go hand in hand with staying dedicated out here and in the classroom,” said Senior Team Member Ryan Vaught.

Beyond the track, and the classroom there are life lessons for everyone involved explains Coach Barbera.

“The Cross Country Community is tight. We help each other, it’s that kind of sport where we are competitive but it’s a very family oriented type of competition.”

