REACHH Family Resource Center hosts 5K on April 15

SUMMERS COUNTY (NEWS RELEASE)– REACHH-Family Resource Center will be hosting the 5th Annual “Dam Run” 5K Run/Walk and Kids Fun Race at Bellepoint Park in Hinton on Saturday, April 15. The race will begin at 9:00 am, registration begins at 8:00 am. The 5k is one of several events planned to commemorate Child Abuse Prevention Month. All proceeds will go to support REACHH-FRC’s goal of preventing child abuse and supporting families and children in Summers County. Registration for the race is $20 in advance, $25 on the day of the race. Registration forms are available at REACHH (411 Temple Street in Hinton), by calling 304-466-2226 or by visiting our website at www.reachhfrc.org.

REACHH is a community based and family centered multi-purpose agency whose mission is to assist, support, protect and empower children and families to achieve their fullest potential. A prevention focus is evident in the various programs and services we provide. In addition to child abuse prevention activities, REACHH provides: Parents as Teachers, Birth to Three, After School Program, summer programs, Child Advocacy Center, forensic interviewing, therapy, truancy diversion and many other community based programs. REACHH Executive Director, Beth Sizemore said that the agency “strives to collaborate with community groups, area schools, law enforcement, faith based organizations, local government, and community members to maximize the limited resources available. By working together, we can stretch our resources to effectively serve more people and build a healthier, stronger Summers County.”

REACHH was founded in 1989 as a domestic violence program and has since grown into the multi-purpose Starting Points Center that serves Summer County. REACHH is the Child Advocacy Center for Summers County, providing forensic interviewing, family support, advocacy, counseling and case management for children who have been sexually and physically abused. Emily Chittenden Laird, the Executive Director of WV CAN (West Virginia Child Advocacy Network) stated that “Child advocacy centers are fundamentally changing the way communities respond to child abuse. When a child makes an outcry, they deserve to be listened to and heard. They deserve a thorough investigation with integrity. And they deserve a chance to heal. CACs all across West Virginia are making sure children have a voice and hope every day.”

Several area “partners” have already signed on as sponsors for this year’s 5k event. Board President Lynne Larsen expressed her thanks to the local businesses that have sponsored the 5k by saying “Without the financial support of our local businesses, we couldn’t continue to provide these critical services to the children of Summers County. They are true heroes.” Supporters include: Concord University, FMRS, Brayman Construction, First Century Bank, Dermatology Centers, Cole Nursery, KVC, Coastal Drilling East, and Mann & Mann, Attorneys at Law.

Runners and walkers of all ages can register by calling REACHH at 304.466.2226. If you have any questions about REACHH or the 5K please feel free to call or email Beth Sizemore at bethboydsizemore@gmail.com. The entry fee is $20 before April 14 and $25 on Race Day. Registration fees include a race t-shirt and refreshments. Awards will be given to the top three finishers overall and the winners of each age group. We hope to see you there!

