Rays’ Struggles Continue vs. Pirates

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – The Princeton Rays were happy to put week one of the Appalachian League season behind them, as they only won one of their first seven games.

The club dropped its home opener Wednesday to Bristol, with the visitors also taking Thursday’s contest 11-1.

The Rays did have opportunities in the opening inning to take momentum; Zack Trageton had a chance to leave the bases loaded in the opening inning, but a base hit and an error allowed all three runners to score on one play.

Princeton had runners in scoring position each of the first two innings, but were unable to capitalize, only scoring one run late.

The three-game series concludes Friday at Hunnicutt Field. Princeton begins a three-game home series with Burlington Saturday.

