    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Local News Rangers investigating death at Harpers Ferry national park
    Local NewsNewsWatchStateTop Stories

    Rangers investigating death at Harpers Ferry national park

    Rebecca FernandezBy Oct 21, 2017, 20:22 pm

    5
    0
    Advertisement

    SANDY HOOK, Md. (AP) – Authorities are investigating an accidental death inside Harpers Ferry National Historical Park.

    The Herald-Mail of Hagerstown, Maryland, reported Friday that the accident was reported about 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

    Chief Ranger Ryan Levins said authorities could not release details about the death or about the person who died. Lt. Charles Payne of the Potomac Valley Fire Co. said Friday night that officials were trying to notify the person’s relatives.

    A medical examiner was called to the scene near Sandy Hook, Maryland, on Friday afternoon. Harpers Ferry is where abolitionist James Brown seized a federal armory in 1859 before being captured and hanged.

    Comments

    comments

    Rebecca Fernandez

    Rebecca Fernandez joined Newswatch as a Reporter in February, and was quickly promoted to Weekend Anchor! She has come all the way from Miami, Florida to pursue her on-air career in Southern West Virginia! Before joining WOAY, she was a Producer at Univision News Network. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives