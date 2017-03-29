Rams Sweep Baseball Doubleheader With WVU Tech

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield College and WVU Tech baseball met at Epling Stadium in Beckley for a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The Rams took the lead early in game one, with Hunter Burnette bringing in Erik Williams for the first run of the game in the first inning. Bluefield would extend their lead to 2-0 in the 4th, before WVU Tech got on the board later that inning with a sacrifice fly. The Rams would add six runs in the sixth inning, going on to win Game 1 8-2.

The second game of the doubleheader saw Bluefield jump out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning, and while WVU Tech scored twice in the fourth – former Shady Spring Tiger Brian Schack collecting one RBI – Bluefield completed the doubleheader sweep 6-2.

Bluefield College will look to add to its five-game win streak this weekend when they host Truett-McConnell. WVU Tech will host Midway Saturday and Sunday in East Bank.

Comments

comments