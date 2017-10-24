Raleigh County Veterans Museum’s Healing Field of Flags On Sale

Advertisement



BECKLEY– Are there friends and family that served or currently serving our country? Would you like to Honor or remember them this Veterans Day in the Raleigh County Veterans Museum’s Healing Field of Flags? Ceremony and activities will begin at 2 pm November 11th on museum grounds.

No time to get a form? No problem. Use your own paper and write down their information (veteran or service members name and add rank if you know it), branch and era they served (example:Vietnam,Navy) and last your name. If you have several just repeat same info for the next.

After the ceremony, the flag is yours to keep and someone will help you retrieve the flags. It is that simple.

Now the last thing to do is address an envelope to:

Raleigh County Veterans Museum PO Box 3165 Beckley WV 25801 ,enclose the information and a check or money order.

Remember $5 per name. That’s it now until Veterans Day. The ceremony will begin at 2 pm. Thank you for honoring our veterans.

Related

Comments

comments