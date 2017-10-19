Raleigh County Suspects Wanted For Attempted Murder

Advertisement



RALEIGH COUNTY– The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that occurred in the early morning hours of 10-17-17 in a secluded area near Amigo. The victim, Nicholas Skeens, was beaten with a blunt object and stabbed multiple times.

The victim was left for dead but after several hours made his way to a residence where the occupants called 911. After being beaten and stabbed the suspects stole a 1998 Jeep that belongs to Nicholas Skeens. The victim and the suspects are believed to have been in the Jeep together. The Jeep was located in Charleston, WV the evening of 10-17-2017.

Nicholas Skeens remains in the hospital in critical condition. This case is currently under investigation and updates will be reported as they develop.

