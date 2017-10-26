Raleigh County Sheriff Selling Raffle Tickets For Children In Need

Advertisement



RALEIGH COUNTY- The Raleigh County Sheriff Office is selling Raffle tickets to raise money for the Shop with a Deputy Program, which is designed for Deputies to take underprivileged children shopping the week before Christmas at Wal-Mart.

Each child gets $100 to spend – $50 on clothing and $50 on either toys or more clothing. They are raffling a Yeti Hopper 20 Cooler, $100 Little General gift card and $100 Char/Pasquale’s gift card. Tickets are 1 for $5 or 6 tickets for $20.

If interested please come by the Sheriff’s Office, 201 S Eisenhower Dr, Beckley.

Thank you for your support.

