Raleigh County doctor failed to follow state orders regarding alleged pain clinic

SKELTON, WV (BY: ALEX THOMAS, WV METRONEWS) — A Raleigh County doctor is accused of operating his practice as an unlicensed pain clinic until a county circuit judge entered an order Friday for him to cease business operations.

The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office and Department of Health and Human Resources sent a petition in March to halt Dr. Yasar Aksoy from continuing to run his business until he properly licensed his office as a chronic pain management clinic.

According to state code, a pain clinic requires certification if “more than 50 percent of patients in any one month of the clinic are provided treatment for chronic pain,” with prescribed drugs including Schedule II or III narcotics like oxycodone and opioid painkillers.

A Raleigh County circuit court petition stated 64 percent of Aksoy’s patients were “treated for chronic pain” between May 2016 and September 2016.

