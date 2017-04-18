The Raleigh County Commission on Aging held a celebration Tuesday morning.

The commission held a ceremony to celebrate their accreditation. The senior center has been accredited through the National Institute of Senior Centers. This is the only accredited senior center in the state of West Virginia.

Beckley Mayor, Rob Rappold said, “I’ve been so fortunate to be here in this center a number of times and the atmosphere in here is unbelievable. You come in as a casual observer at lunch time or dance time, the atmosphere is vibrant and happy. Those are four examples and I’m sure you can quote me with many many more.”

The mayor of Beckley and other various officials spoke about how important it is to continue the funding for senior programs. The room was filled with active senior members and staff. The accreditation makes this the “best” senior center in West Virginia.

-Frank Notarbartolo

