Raleigh Co. woman found in Guyandotte River identified

PINEVILLE, WV (WV METRO NEWS) — A body found in the Guyandotte River in Wyoming County Thursday has been identified as that of a Raleigh County woman.

Wyoming County Sheriff C.S. Parker says Vanessa Halsey, 42, of Amigo was found dead near the bridge into Corinne on Route 16.

“A motorist was driving up the road and saw a body floating in the water,” Parker said. “We found it was caught on some brush there under the bridge.”

Halsey had not been reported missing, although Parker estimated she’d been in the river for some time.

