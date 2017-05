BECKLEY, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Cecil Whitt III has been reported as a missing person.

Mr. Whit was last heard from by his family In late March or early April, 2017.

He was a residence of Weston WV but he has ties here in Beckley.

Mr. Whitt was employed in the Washingtonville Pennsylvania area.

If you have seen Mr. Whitt or have any information about his whereabouts please call the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

