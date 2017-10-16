    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Local News Raleigh Co. Man Who Is Accused of Setting His Girlfriend on Fire Waives His Preliminary Hearing
    Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

    Raleigh Co. Man Who Is Accused of Setting His Girlfriend on Fire Waives His Preliminary Hearing

    Rebecca FernandezBy Oct 16, 2017, 19:08 pm

    5
    0
    Advertisement

    A Raleigh County man, who is accused of setting his girlfriend on fire last month, waived his preliminary hearing today in magistrate court.

    Dwayne Michael Lane, 47, allegedly poured gasoline onto his girlfriend, Belinda Cox, during a heated argument. Cox was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital where she later died earlier this month.

    Lane was charged with first degree murder, as well as additional charges. Some of those charges include: kidnapping, third degree arson, arson causing serious bodily injury and gross child neglect.

    “Because it’s first degree murder, he is not entitled to have a bond set in magistrate court. So he’ll have to set a hearing in circuit court to seek a bond. Of course, we’ll object to any bond. On October 27th, there are hearings set on some of the remanding charges. So on October 27, we’ll know if he waives those or if we have a preliminary hearing. So the effect of the waiver of the preliminary hearing is the same as if the magistrate had found probable cause,” Kristen Keller, the Prosecuting Attorney, said.

    Lane faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostRegional Cross Country Meet
    Rebecca Fernandez

    Rebecca Fernandez joined Newswatch as a Reporter in February, and was quickly promoted to Weekend Anchor! She has come all the way from Miami, Florida to pursue her on-air career in Southern West Virginia! Before joining WOAY, she was a Producer at Univision News Network. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives