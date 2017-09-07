Raleigh Co. Man Pleads Guilty To 2013 Murder

Advertisement



It has been a long 4 years for family members of Deborah Dalton, who’s life was ended on August 19th, 2013.

“She had a heart of gold and she would give you the shirt off her back. She was more thoughtful of other people than she was herself,” said Tiffany Bloodworth, the victims daughter.

However, family members can now finally be at ease, knowing that her killer, Aaron Portis of Beckley will remain behind bars for the next 15 years. 42 year old Portis pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday to killing Dalton who was only 50 at the time. Dalton was shot twice inside of her car in the Harper Heights area in Raleigh County.

When Judge Kirkpatrick asked the defendant if he would like to make a statement, Portis answered yes, stating, “I would just like to apologize for my participation in this crime and apologize to everyone involved.”

After hearing Portis’ statement, Dalton’s daughter also took the stand expressing how much her mother will be missed and the impact that this has had on her family as well as her three grandchildren.

“He played God and he tried to be the person that says when my mom should die and that was not his place. My mom was only 50 years old, she had a whole lifetime ahead of her,” said Bloodworth.

Public Defender, John Mize who is representing Portis also stated in court that his defendant is remorseful for his participation in the homicide.

“Mr. Portis feels terrible about what happened to Ms. Dalton, if he could go back and change the circumstances of what happened, he certainly would. I don’t think he ever intended for anything like this to happen. The individuals that they were both surrounding themselves with at the time, certainly weren’t the right types of individuals. I think he has learned from that and hopes to better when he gets out,” said Mize.

Right now Portis is being held at Southern Regional Jail. Following the plea he will be transported by the West Virginia Department of Corrections to most likely Mount Olive Correctional Complex where he will serve out the remainder of his sentence.

Related

Comments

comments