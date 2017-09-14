Raleigh Co. man nabbed in Oak Hill; Wanted for drug trafficking

Advertisement



FAYETTE CO, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill Police arrested a Raleigh County man wanted for drug trafficking Tuesday evening, according to Chief Mike Whisman.

He said Jermaine Eugene Marshall, originally from Detroit, was arrested and charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. Investigators say they found large amounts of cash, heroin and methamphetamine at Marshall’s house after getting a search warrant.

Marshall is in jail on a $50,000 bond for the Fayette County charges and has another $40,000 bond on the same charges in Raleigh County.

