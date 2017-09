Advertisement



RALEIGH CO., WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man tried to barricade himself in his attic as law enforcement officials tried to serve him with a federal warrant.

It happened on Sand Stone Street Friday morning.

Investigators are not releasing the name of the suspect. All we know is that he’s in his early 30’s.

Nor are they saying what the warrant alleges.

Officers were eventually able to get the suspect out of the attic and he was arrested.

