Raleigh Co. deputies say drunk man tried to run over them with an ATV

SOPHIA, WV (WOAY) – A drunk Sophia man on an ATV tried to hit two deputies trying to stop and arrest him, according to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the deputies were called out because neighbors complained that 42-year-old William Wampler was drunk and trying to fight everyone.

When they got there, deputies say Wampler got on his ATV and took off, almost hitting one of the deputy’s cruiser.

They found him riding on Main Street in Sophia. When they tried to stop Wampler this time, they say he took off again, heading through the Veterans Monument parking lot.

They say Wampler tried to hit them again. One deputy was able to taze Wampler. But when he got off the ATV, deputies say he still wanted to fight. They were finally able to apprehend him.

The incident happened Sunday night. Wampler is still behind bars.

