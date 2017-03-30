WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Rainelle Man Sentenced to 75 to 180 Years in Prison

Mar 30, 2017

FAYETTEVILLE– A Greenbrier County man is facing 75 to 180 years in prison.

Charles Terry of Rainelle was sentenced Thursday in Fayette County on 39 charges. On December 15 of last year Terry was charged with 39 counts of sexual offenses against a relative. The evidence at trial showed that during 2014 and 2015, he molested a minor female relative on several occasions. The various counts of the indictment included thirteen counts of second degree sexual assault, thirteen counts of sexual abuse by an parent, guardian or custodian, and thirteen counts of incest.

