Rain Affects High School Postseasons Tuesday

Matt Digby May 09, 2017, 23:48 pm

WOAY – Rain again delayed many postseason baseball & softball matchups in Southern West Virginia on Tuesday, but several games were played, including in Mercer County.

PikeView baseball opened its playoff campaign with an 8-1 win against Bluefield. Nick Woods was one of the leading performers for the Panthers, batting 2-3 with two RBI and scoring twice. Drake Mullins scored one run for the Beavers.

In high school softball, Greenbrier West won 15-2 against Summers County. The Lady Cavs will look to repeat as sectional champions and advance to face Fayetteville in regionals.

In college baseball, West Virginia fell 6-5 to Penn State in the opening game of a rare non-conference midweek series. The Mountaineers and Nittany Lions will play at PNC Park in Pittsburgh Wednesday.

