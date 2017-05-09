Rain Affects High School Postseasons Tuesday

WOAY – Rain again delayed many postseason baseball & softball matchups in Southern West Virginia on Tuesday, but several games were played, including in Mercer County.

PikeView baseball opened its playoff campaign with an 8-1 win against Bluefield. Nick Woods was one of the leading performers for the Panthers, batting 2-3 with two RBI and scoring twice. Drake Mullins scored one run for the Beavers.

In high school softball, Greenbrier West won 15-2 against Summers County. The Lady Cavs will look to repeat as sectional champions and advance to face Fayetteville in regionals.

In college baseball, West Virginia fell 6-5 to Penn State in the opening game of a rare non-conference midweek series. The Mountaineers and Nittany Lions will play at PNC Park in Pittsburgh Wednesday.

