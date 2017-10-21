Pursuit leads to officer-involved shooting in Walmart area of Quincy

Advertisement



Metro 911 dispatchers say the public is being asked to avoid the Quincy Mall area of eastern Kanawha County after reports of a shooting.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Dispatchers say a suspect was shot by a West Virginia State Police Trooper after a pursuit.

All officers are OK, according to a spokesperson with the Kanawha County sheriff’s office. No Kanawha deputies were involved in the incident but the sheriff’s office is assisting in the investigation.

The suspect is being treated at CAMC General Hospital with gunshot wounds to the shoulder and arm. Their identity has not yet been released.

Related

Comments

comments