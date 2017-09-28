WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Pumpkin spice latte deodorant? Yeah, it’s real

Sep 28, 2017

WASHINGTON (WJLA) – Do you love pumpkin spice lattes so much that you want your underarms to smell like one?

If so, you’re in luck.

Deodorant company Native is selling the autumn-themed hygiene product for a whopping $12.

The perfect product for fall-lovers may also appeal to those who prefer all-natural ingredients, as Native deodorant is aluminum- and paraben-free.

“Inspired by the PSL (pumpkin spice latte), this deodorant makes the perfect holiday gift,” reads Native’s website. The product contains “subtle notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove.”

Don’t wait too long to get your pumpkin on – this deodorant is a limited-edition product.

