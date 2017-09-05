Pulaski Takes Game 3 Over Blue Jays

Advertisement



Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – A successful season for the Bluefield Blue Jays came to an end Monday night, as the Pulaski Yankees won 2-0 to take the Appalachian League’s East Division finals in three games.

Both runs came in the second inning, with Ricky Surum and Jesus Bastidas directing base hits into the outfield on consecutive at-bats for the only runs batted in.

The Blue Jays’ bats were held in check for much of the night, with their first hit coming with two outs in the bottom of the third. Pulaski’s Dalton Lehnen pitched six innings with seven strikeouts, while Garrett Whitlock recorded the save. Maximo Castillo took the loss for Bluefield.

The loss ends a season where Bluefield posted the best regular season in the Appalachian League (46-22) and had three players win yearly superlative honors from the Appalachian League.

