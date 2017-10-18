Prospective Students Invited to Bluefield College Fall Open House

Advertisement



BLUEFIELD– Prospective college students interested in a liberal arts education in a Christ-centered environment with significant opportunities to serve, lead and be engaged are invited to attend Fall Open House at Bluefield College, Saturday, November 11.

The Open House will begin with registration in Harman Chapel at 9 a.m., followed by a welcome assembly, admissions sessions, a financial aid seminar, a BC360 session, and an Academic Fair. During the event, students and families will also be given a tour of campus and will have the opportunity to meet Bluefield College’s esteemed faculty from a variety of academic disciplines, as well as the talented students who currently attend BC.

“The biggest advantage of the Open House event is that prospective students can see why those who have gone before them have chosen to enroll and graduate from Bluefield College,” said Evan Sherman, director of traditional admissions. “They can witness firsthand the work of our gifted students and alumni, the state of our facilities, the engaging nature of our faculty, and the beauty of our campus community.”

The ultimate benefit of going to one of the open house events, added Sherman, is for students to determine whether Bluefield College is the “right fit” for them. During the event, visitors can get an added taste of the college by participating in a question-and-answer session with current BC students.

“Our goal is to expose interested students to our inclusive, Christ-centered campus in the hopes that they will choose to enroll at Bluefield College in the coming years,” said Sherman. “Bluefield is a place where you can know and be known. After [the open house], students can decide for themselves if they would like to know and be known on our campus for the accomplishments they achieve during their college careers.”

Families traveling from out of town and spending the night in Bluefield the day before Open House are encouraged to catch a BC men’s basketball game against Lincoln University on Friday, November 10 at 6 p.m. in the Dome Gymnasium to experience more of student life at Bluefield College.

Students interested in learning more or participating in the Fall Open House are invited to register online at bluefield.edu/visit or by calling the Office of Admissions at 276.326.4231 or by e-mailing BC Admissions Office at admissions@bluefield.edu.

Related

Comments

comments