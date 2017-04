BECKLEY, WV (WOAY-TV) — The Raleigh County Prosecutor’s office says a man involved in a 2013 murder will plead guilty today.

Police arrested 19-year-old Gaston Smith III for shooting 20-year-old Darien Blaney in the chest and killing him,

Investigators say neighbors reported them having an argument at the time.

The plea hearing is scheduled for this morning.

