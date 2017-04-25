Mercer Co. woman charged with shooting death of her mother

PRINCETON, WV (BY: GREG JORDAN, BLUEFIELD DAILY TELEGRAPH) – A Mercer County woman was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of murder in the shooting death of her mother.

Amanda Kay Proffitt, 32, of 1119 Packing Plant Road in the Brushfork area was arrested late Saturday evening at her home. Mercer County 911 received a call approximately 10 p.m. about a home invasion with shots fired.

At that same time, Sgt. S.A. Sommers and Deputy J.K. Farmer of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department were nearby. They were investigating an unrelated child pornography complaint in which the images had been “self produced” by a juvenile.

Click here to read more.

Related

Comments

comments