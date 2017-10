Advertisement



PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The mayor of Princeton resigned this morning after being arrested for DUI.

A news release says Dewey Russell resigned “in light of recent developments.”

He will keep his At Large position on the city council.

The council will meet on October 26 to choose an interim mayor.

Mercer County deputies say Russell wrecked his car on Center Street in Princeton about 9:00 p.m. on October 13.

Related

Comments

comments