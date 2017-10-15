    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Featured Princeton Mayor Arrested for DUI After Car Crash
    FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

    Princeton Mayor Arrested for DUI After Car Crash

    Rebecca FernandezBy Oct 14, 2017, 22:39 pm

    19
    0
    Advertisement

    Officials say the Mayor of Princeton was arrested.

    According to a press release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Princeton Mayor, Dewey Russell, was arrested on Friday night after he crashed into a parked car on Center Street in Princeton.

    He was taken into custody and charged on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence.
    He was later released on a $5,000 bond.

    The situation is still under investigation. We will continue updating you on air and online as soon as more information is released.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous Post"Love Shouldn't Hurt": Helping to Spread Awareness on Domestic Violence
    Rebecca Fernandez

    Rebecca Fernandez joined Newswatch as a Reporter in February, and was quickly promoted to Weekend Anchor! She has come all the way from Miami, Florida to pursue her on-air career in Southern West Virginia! Before joining WOAY, she was a Producer at Univision News Network. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives