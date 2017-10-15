Princeton Mayor Arrested for DUI After Car Crash

Advertisement



Officials say the Mayor of Princeton was arrested.

According to a press release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Princeton Mayor, Dewey Russell, was arrested on Friday night after he crashed into a parked car on Center Street in Princeton.

He was taken into custody and charged on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence.

He was later released on a $5,000 bond.

The situation is still under investigation. We will continue updating you on air and online as soon as more information is released.

Related

Comments

comments