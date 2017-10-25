Princeton Christmas Parade Preparations Are Underway

Advertisement



PRINCETON– The Princeton-Mercer County Chamber of Commerce is

pleased to announce an overwhelming response in regard to the number of float entries

for this year’s Princeton Christmas Parade. The parade is scheduled for Monday,

November 27, scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m.

There is no entry fee to enter the parade, but floats wishing to be judged for awards

must conform to this year’s parade theme which is “Christmas Wishes” and should have

been registered by November 15. Other units are asked to at least give their unit a

Christmassy appearance and also be registered by November 22. The full set of

regulations and lineup instructions is available with the registration form available on the

PMCCC website at www.pmccc.com/parade.

Because the Princeton Christmas Parade is so large, containing nearly 100 units,

lineup requires the use of Thorn, East Mercer and South 2 nd Streets. The parade begins at

the 5 th Street stoplight on Mercer Street and ends at the Mercer County Courthouse.

Most float units and other vehicles will line up on Thorn Street and most walking

units and sports teams on flatbed trailers will line up on South 2 nd Street. However, the

chamber advises float units that if it is safer and a more convenient access to line up on

East Mercer Street, that is also acceptable. The chamber also advises leaders of large

groups of participants to make sure their participants know where to meet to board their

unit, and also to have a dispersal plan for the end of the parade.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY FOR PRINCETON CHRISTMAS PARADE:

Due to the Princeton Christmas Parade, Princeton residents and area motorists

should be aware that there will be an interruption of normal traffic patterns on Monday,

November 27, 2017 from approximately 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and should plan

accordingly. The congestion will occur in the vicinity of Mercer Street, Straley Avenue,

Thorn Street, Harrison Street, and side streets in the immediate vicinity.

Residents attempting to get to their homes on the upper side of Mercer Street should

plan to come in from the west end of Princeton using North Walker Street and then the

back streets such as Highland Avenue. Residents on Harrison should also use an alternate

route such as Princeton Avenue from Stafford Drive, rather than Mercer Street.

Beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 27, Princeton City Police, Fire

Department and the Princeton Rescue Squad will block off Thorn Street at South

Wickham. Parade traffic on Thorn Street will be basically one-way heading toward

Mercer Street, and only parade entries should attempt to enter from the South Wickham

end. Mercer Street will be blocked on both ends as well as all side streets adjoining

Mercer Street. Parade participants scheduled to line up on East Mercer Street should enter

that area from Brick Street, near the Survival Store, and travel up South 2 nd Street by

Sterling Grocery and the Purina store, to get into the parade line-up on East Mercer

Street.

Drivers wishing to travel West Main Street (Rt. 20) also should not attempt to

approach the courthouse via Princeton Avenue due to the parade ending at the courthouse

area.

For more information, visit the Princeton Christmas Parade webpage on the

Chamber of Commerce website at www.pmccc.com or contact the Chamber office at

(304) 487-1502 or email pmccc@frontiernet.net.

