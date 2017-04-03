WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch State President of the West Virginia State Bar: Meshea Poore
StateTop Stories

President of the West Virginia State Bar: Meshea Poore

Katherine ErnstBy Apr 03, 2017, 12:46 pm

1
0

Meshea Poore has become the first African-American woman to serve as President of the West Virginia State Bar.

The Charleston Gazette-mail reports, Poore was set to be sworn in for a one-year term, succeeding John R. Mcghee Jr. She was named President-elect last year and previously served as Vice President.

The 41-year-old Charleston resident credits U.S. District Judge, Irene Berger in Beckley as her mentor. Berger was the first African-American woman to serve as both a circuit and federal judge in the state.

Poore attended Howard University in Washington, D.C., and earned a law degree from Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Comments

comments

Katherine Ernst

She went on to attend Salisbury University, graduating with a B.A degree in Media Production. She has worked for NHL Network, Tupelo Honey Raycom: New York Giants, NFL Films, HLN, What Matters Most & Ocean Happening. Read More

Related articles

Judge throws out lawsuit filed by relatives killed in mine explosion

WV State University Academic Quiz Bowl National Championship

Illinois Couple Arrested In Lewisburg

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives