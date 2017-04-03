President of the West Virginia State Bar: Meshea Poore

Meshea Poore has become the first African-American woman to serve as President of the West Virginia State Bar.

The Charleston Gazette-mail reports, Poore was set to be sworn in for a one-year term, succeeding John R. Mcghee Jr. She was named President-elect last year and previously served as Vice President.

The 41-year-old Charleston resident credits U.S. District Judge, Irene Berger in Beckley as her mentor. Berger was the first African-American woman to serve as both a circuit and federal judge in the state.

Poore attended Howard University in Washington, D.C., and earned a law degree from Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

