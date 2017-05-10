President Trump defends Comey’s firing, attacks Democrats on Twitter

WASHINGTON (ABC NEWS) — The morning after the surprise firing of FBI Director James Comey, President Trump took to Twitter to defend the move and attack Democrats for criticizing his decision.

Follow Donald J. Trump ✔@realDonaldTrump The Democrats have said some of the worst things about James Comey, including the fact that he should be fired, but now they play so sad!



The president also took a direct swipe at Connecticut Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who in a series of morning interviews, called the firing a “defiance of rule of law and common sense” and declared that the nation is facing a “looming constitutional crisis.”

Follow Donald J. Trump ✔@realDonaldTrump Watching Senator Richard Blumenthal speak of Comey is a joke. “Richie” devised one of the greatest military frauds in U.S. history. For….



The president tweeted that Comey will be replaced with “someone who will do a far better job” and restore “the spirit and prestige of the FBI.” He wrote that he will eventually be thanked for making the decision to fire the FBI director.

Follow Donald J. Trump ✔@realDonaldTrump Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike. When things calm down, they will be thanking me!



The White House has pointed to Comey’s handling of the Clinton email investigation last year as the reason for his firing. However, Comey’s removal comes after he testified on Capitol Hill last week that the bureau continues to pursue possible collusion between Russia and high-ranking members of the Trump campaign.

