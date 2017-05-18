StateTop Stories
Powerball Jackpot: $228 Million Dollars
By Katherine ErnstMay 18, 2017, 13:15 pm
Summer is just around the corner and it sure would be nice to have a little extra cash for a vacation getaway.
You might be in luck if you’re the lucky winner of the Powerball Jackpot drawing this Saturing!
The estimated Powerball jackpot is now $228 million dollars and Powerball says the cash value is $139.6 million!
