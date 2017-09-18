Power crew runs up on 7 deadly copperheads while trying to fix power pole

Advertisement



When David Sammons and his crew were called out to fix a broken pole and restore power to about a dozen residents in the Grassy Fork area of Raccoon Creek in Pike County, they weren’t expecting to find seven copperheads.

Within an hour, the crew and a homeowner killed six of the snakes while one slithered into the woods, according to a news release from Kentucky Power in Ashland.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Sammons, a line crew supervisor who has worked for Kentucky Power for 37 years. “With copperheads, you are more likely to see them at night than during the day. They stir around at night to feed. You might see one or two, but six like that in one spot? That just doesn’t happen.”

Sammons said making repairs after encountering a half-dozen snakes will make anyone pay more attention to where they walk.

“After we saw all those snakes, we still had to fix the pole,” he said. “A lot of times, you don’t have time to think about it. That night we were really paying attention. We were all on edge and very careful where we were stepping.”

