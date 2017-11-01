Poll: Gov. Justice apparently takes big hit for switching parties

Advertisement



(MORNING CONSULT) – First-term West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice tops the list of negative net swings in approval for the third quarter of 2017 following his ballyhooed announcement — complete with an appearance by President Donald Trump — that he was leaving the Democratic Party to become a Republican.

The move from the left to the right side of the aisle has thus far brought all of the political risks without any of the benefits, polling shows.

The billionaire businessman hemorrhaged support from Democrats and independents while suffering GOP defections at a lower rate, resulting in a net drop of 22 points.

That puts him 5 points underwater: 41 percent of Mountaineers approve of him, while 46 percent disapprove.

