Police: Woman bites mall store employee after attempting to steal stripper pole

Police say a mall store employee is recovering after a woman bit her while attempting to steal a stripper pole.

An employee said she was working at Spencer’s in Park Plaza Mall in Little Rock when the suspect came and tried to return an item for cash or store credit. The employee told police she recognized the woman because she had suspected her of previously stealing from the store.

According to the store manager, the woman decided she would rather take a stripper pole in place of store credit; however, she did not have enough money. The woman then became frustrated and attempted to leave the store with the stripper pole.

The employee chased her into the common area of the mall and wrestled the pole from the suspect who then bit her on the upper right arm during the altercation. The woman then fled the mall.

Mall security was contacted but they were unsuccessful in locating the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black female, approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and 120 pounds, with long curly black hair and brown eyes.

