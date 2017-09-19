Police Searching For Wanted Suspect Who Stole Cancer Medication, Firearms and a Car

Advertisement



A husband and wife went out of town on Sunday afternoon and came back home on Monday night to find their home broken into.

“Mahan is a small community in Fayette County, it’s on the border of Kanawha County. It sits off the turnpike. We hardly have any problems down there, and they take care of each other. This is just a bad experience, and we’re going to work it hard and make an arrest on it,” Sheriff Mike Fridley of Fayette County, told us.

The family’s guns, jewelry, money, and all of the husband’s medications were stolen.

The homeowners said that the most bizarre part about it is that they live on a road with just a few houses, which are actually all of their family.

Deputies believe that the thieves probably, initially targeted this home for drugs, after seeing the husband in a wheelchair for months, and the whole community knowing that the he has been battling cancer.

“Most of the crimes in this county are drug related one way or another. Either they’re breaking in homes and stealing stuff to help their habit, or people leave or medications, like this gentleman did, and they took that to use,” continued Sheriff Fridley.

Their yellow Volkswagon Bug was also stolen, but has since been found and is being used in the investigation, after they received surveillance video from a nearby gas station that showed a woman getting out of the buggy.

“I have faith with the public’s help in the investigation, and the picture of the surveillance video that has been put out, and all of the tips we’ve received. I believe there will be an arrest in the near future,” Sheriff Fridley concluded.

