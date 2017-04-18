WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch Breaking News Police Say Officer Fatally Shoots a Person in West Virginia
Breaking NewsFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatchState

Police Say Officer Fatally Shoots a Person in West Virginia

Rachel AyersBy Apr 18, 2017, 22:04 pm

1
0

FRANKLIN–West Virginia authorities say a law enforcement officer has fatally shot a person there after a chase that began in Virginia.

West Virginia State Police Senior Trooper J.M Hebb says the pursuit started around 1 p.m. Tuesday in Rockingham County, Virginia, then crossed the state line and ended in West Virginia’s Pendleton County.

Hebb said West Virginia State Police, Pendleton and Hardy counties sheriff’s officials and the state Division of Natural Resources took over the pursuit, which ended southeast of Franklin, where the driver was fatally shot. Hebb didn’t know what prompted the chase to begin.

Neither the person who was shot nor the officer has been identified. Hebb said the Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office was investigating.

Comments

comments

Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

Related articles

UPDATE: Names Released of Four killed in fiery crash on Interstate 77 Thursday evening

Oak Hill Murder Suspect Caught, Deputies Now Search For Motive

Raleigh County Commission On Aging Held A Celebration

New River Community & Tech. College celebrated a scholarship endowment

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives