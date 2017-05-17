Police: Man says he stole security system to conceal masturbation

Dunbar police said a burglary suspect told them he broke into a relative’s home to recharge his phone and then stole her security system because he didn’t want her to see him on camera when he masturbated to pornography.

Tristan Torelle Tucker, 27, of St. Albans was charged Thursday with daytime burglary after an incident that was

The complaint said Tucker told police he stole the security cameras and the DVR box from the home because he didn’t want his relative to see him masturbating on camera. Police said he told officers he took the cameras behind a store and stomped on the DVR and then threw everything into the river so it could not be recovered.

Dunbar police said the relative said she believed Tucker had broken into her home because he had done this several previous times.

Police said Tucker told them he broke through a window using a glass breaking tool on the end of a knife because he wanted to charge his cell phone. While inside the residence, he said, he started watching pornography on the phone and began to masturbate, the complaint said.

Tucker is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond or 10 percent cash.

