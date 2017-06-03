Police Investigating After Truck Full Of Pigs Found Unattended In West Virginia

“Neighbors said it’s been here for quite some time, they were concerned for the pigs’ welfare,” said Ryan Pennington, the public informational officer for the Charleston Fire Department.

The driver was nowhere to be found. Charleston police believe the truck was there from 8:30 am until about 11:30 am. Police say the keys were found in the truck and it was taken to Charleston Auto Towing.

“I think we probably got them in here just in time. If they had to sit there are all day it wouldn’t have been good,” said Chris Reed, the owner of Charleston Auto Towing.

Reed spent hours hosing down the pigs, placing them in the shade and setting up fans to cool them down.

This was not Reed’s first time dealing with livestock.

“We’ve actually worked rollovers with livestock where the trucks actually wrecked and it’s a little more disturbing than this,” Reed said.

As police began filing a missing person’s report, the driver showed up at the towing site.

He was too distraught to go on camera but said he didn’t have air conditioning in the truck, was dizzy and hot and doesn’t remember what happened after he got out of the truck.

All of the more than 160 pigs survived, except for one.

“It’s not right, I mean even though they’re going where they’re going they should have the most comfortable ride as possible. It’s bad they were stuck in the heat like that,” Reed said.

Paramedics checked the driver. Charleston Police said they are still investigating and charges haven’t been filed because they believe the driver did have a medical episode.

It’s definitely something authorities will never forget and its grunt work the pigs are thankful for.

“The Charleston Fire Department is an all hazards fire department where we handle any type of emergencies but this might be a first in our book.” Pennington said.

Police believe the pigs were headed to Ohio, but after all this the company sent someone to pick up the driver and the pigs and they all headed back Virginia.