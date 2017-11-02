    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Police: Girl, 9, shot with BB gun while trick-or-treating
    NewsWatchStateTop Stories

    Police: Girl, 9, shot with BB gun while trick-or-treating

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 02, 2017, 09:42 am

    4
    0
    Advertisement

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old trick-or-treater has been shot with a BB gun just outside of a West Virginia elementary school on Halloween.

    Charleston Police chief of detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett told The Charleston Gazette-Mail that the girl was walking with an adult and two other children as shots came from a nearby car Tuesday night. The shooting happened just outside Piedmont Elementary School, and authorities say four men fled the area in a white sedan.

    The girl, who was wearing a ballerina costume, suffered two wounds under her arm. Authorities say she was treated at a hospital.

    Hazelett says police are looking for surveillance videos and suspects. Further details have not been released.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostWest Virginia Episcopal bishop encourages naloxone supply
    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives